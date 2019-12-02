26-year-old vulnerable woman missing from Spokane Valley

Spokane County Sheriff's Office

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Authorities are searching for a missing 26-year-old woman who walked away from her group home Monday morning.

An employee of the group home said Sarah A. Macdonald left the facility near 8300 E. Nora Ave around 11:00 a.m. and has not returned.

Employees said it is unlike Macdonald to stay away for long periods of time and they are concerned about her medical needs.

A family member who was contacted also voiced concerns due to Macdonald's recent behavior, in addition to her medical needs.

Macdonald is a black female, 5'04" tall, approximately 250 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black and white fleece jacket, blue t-shirt, black leggings and light tan boots.

Spokane County Sheriff's Office deputies have searched the area where she was last seen, but have not been able find her. Anyone who see Macdonald is asked to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233 and reference #10170074.