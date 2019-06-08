Grant County fire contained, in "mop up" stage

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission. The 243 Fire has burned over 18,000 acres in Grant County

An update from the Grant County Sheriff's Office confirms the 243 Fire, near Royal City in central Washington, is 85 percent contained as of Friday.

The fire grew to 20,380 acres, according to the Grant County Sheriff's office, and a total of three outbuildings were destroyed. It was first reported by several drivers near the Wanapum Dam Monday night. It's unclear what sparked it though investigators are working to determine a cause.

Though the majority of the fire is out, crews will continue to work through Saturday to ensure the small heated spots remaining don't spread. Fire crews say flare ups are possible in those heated spots, but to remain calm, as they are can be more easily contained.

After Saturday, care will be handed off to a smaller team and, eventually, local units.

Firefighters are reminding people that, with the beginning of fire season, it's best to take precautions to ensure your home and loved ones remain safe. You can read up on how to prepare your home for wildfire season HERE.

