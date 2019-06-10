23-year-old woman killed in crash near Moses Lake

MOSES LAKE, Wash. - A Soap Lake woman was killed in a crash near Moses Lake on Sunday.

WSP said 23-year-old Emily C. Allen, of Soap Lake, was driving a 2002 Ford F-150 southbound on SR17 around 4:00 a.m. when the truck crossed the center line. The truck went onto the northbound shoulder and rolled.

WSP said Allen was ejected into the northbound lane and was then hit by two other vehicles. Allen was pronounced dead at the scene.

No one in the other two vehicles was injured.

It is unknown if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash. WSP is investigating.

