23-year-old Spokane woman killed in crash, driver arrested

NEWPORT, Wash. - Just before 4:00 Monday afternoon, the Pend Oreille County Sheriff's Office responded to a one car crash on Bead Lake Road north of Newport.

The sheriff's office did not say who called 911 but said, "it was reported a Ford Expedition had rolled approximately 300 feet down an embankment."

Deputies found two people inside the car. The driver, 24-year-old Nelson J. Dunn of Spokane was injured but his passenger, 23-year-old Hannah E. Dunn of Spokane, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

In a press release, Pend Oreille deputies said alcohol appears to have played a role in the crash. Nelson Dunn was arrested for Vehicular Homicide.

The crash will now be jointly investigated by Washington State Patrol and Pend Oreille Sheriff’s Office. Units that responded to the scene included: Fire District 6, South Pend Oreille Fire and Rescue, Pend Oreille EMS, Kalispel Tribe Fire Department, U.S. Forest Service, and members from the high angle rescue team from the Pend Oreille Newsprint. The investigation is ongoing.

