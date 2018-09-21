21-year-old Lewiston man killed in crash on US95

GENESEE, Idaho - A 21-year-old Lewiston man died Thursday night in a single car crash on US95, near Genesee.

Idaho State Police say Tristan W. Shaffer was heading north around 11:30 p.m. when his 1996 Dodge pick-up went off the right side of the road and rolled over multiple times.

The crash happened between milepost 324 and 325, about two miles south of the Genesee Jct.

Shaffer was found dead at the scene. According to ISP, he was not wearing a seat belt.