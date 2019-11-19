2020 USA BMX Jumberjack Nationals to be held in Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - The USA BMX Lumberjack Nationals are coming back to Spokane!
Spokane won the draw for the 2020 USA BMX Lumberjack National Championships, which will bring in BMX athletes from around the nation.
The event takes place August 21-23, 2020.
There will be 1,500 athletes and 2,500 spectators in attendance at the Dwight Merkel Sports Complex, which also hosted the event in 2017.
“2017 was a pivotal year for Spokane BMX", said track operator Cicely Bradley. “We knew after the Nationals finished that year that we wanted to host it again. So, we almost cried when we were told we were awarded the 2020 Lumberjack Nationals. Already, we’ve heard from athletes all over the country who say they are coming back.”
Spokane Sports says that this event will bring in around 3,500 overnight hotel stays in the City, and estimate around $2.3 million generated by visitors for the event.
