2018 Spokane County Interstate Fair breaks records

SPOKANE, Wash. - This year's Spokane County Interstate Fair has broken records.

The second Saturday saw the largest sales day for the fair ever with over $200,000 in sales.

It was also the largest attendance day in 15 years with 40,980 guests on site.

Overall, the 2018 fair has superseded the attendance of 2017 with a total number of 187,983 people as of Saturday.

In 2017, a total of 178,275 people visited the fair.

The fairgrounds would like to thank the Spokane and surrounding communities for the support and fun times that have been had at this year's fair.