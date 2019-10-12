20-time convicted felon arrested by Spokane Co. deputies... again

Washington Department of Corrections Joseph Gariepy is a 20-time convicted felon. This photo was taken in 2012.

SPOKANE, Wash. - A 20-time convicted felon was arrested again.

Spokane County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested 49-year-old Joseph A. Gariepy for possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.

Deputies served a search warrant at a home near N. Pittsburg St. and E. Walton Ave. early Friday morning.

The SWAT team was called in to assist, as Griepy has been known to be armed. Gariepy, as well as several other people inside the house, were safely detained.

During their search, deputies found and seized methamphetamine, over $12,000 in cash and ledgers.

Gariepy was transported and booked into the Spokane County Jail.

Gariepy has previously been convicted of robbery, burglary, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, attempt to allude, assault and malicious mischief.

Deputies said Friday’s incident is still under investigation and additional charges and arrests are possible.