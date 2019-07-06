Oroville fire burns 350 acres, now in mop up stage

Brock Hires/Omak Chronicle

OROVILLE, Wash. - Firefighters began mopping up the Swanson Mill Fire in Oroville on Thursday, according to the Washington State Department of Natural Resources.

As of Saturday morning, incident management officials said the fire was fully contained. Now, crews will shift focus to rehabilitating the area damaged by fire.

The fire began Wednesday and quickly grew from 20 acres to 350 acres. The Okanogan County Office of Emergency Management said the fire crews were able to get the fire knocked down Wednesday evening.

In all, 102 emergency personnel responded to the scene.

Swanson Mill Fire



Crews engaging in strengthening containment lines and the beginning stages of mop-up.#SwansonMillFire #IMTTeam2 #Ellisforde pic.twitter.com/M63uCNHwXi — Northeast WA Interagency Incident Management Team (@NEWIMT) July 5, 2019

Multiple resources, including air services, were dispatched to assist with the fire.

#WaWILDFIRE UPDATE: #SwansonMillFire near #Oroville is approximately 300 acres. Crews worked overnight to contain -- remaining resources on the ground are now mopping up. — Washington State DNR Wildfire (@waDNR_fire) July 4, 2019

Catch up on the day's news and look ahead to tomorrow by signing up for the Daily Local email newsletter from 4 News Now. Headlines, events, and staff picks every weeknight at 8 p.m. Sign up HERE to get your news on the D.L.