Oroville fire burns 350 acres, now in mop up stage

Posted: Jul 03, 2019 02:57 PM PDT

Updated: Jul 06, 2019 11:21 AM PDT

OROVILLE, Wash. - Firefighters began mopping up the Swanson Mill Fire in Oroville on Thursday, according to the Washington State Department of Natural Resources. 

As of Saturday morning, incident management officials said the fire was fully contained. Now, crews will shift focus to rehabilitating the area damaged by fire. 

The fire began Wednesday and quickly grew from 20 acres to 350 acres. The Okanogan County Office of Emergency Management said the fire crews were able to get the fire knocked down Wednesday evening. 

In all, 102 emergency personnel responded to the scene. 

 

Multiple resources, including air services, were dispatched to assist with the fire. 

 

