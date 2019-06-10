2 people seriously injured in Spokane Valley crash

Spokane Valley Firefighters Local 876

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Spokane Valley Firefighters rescued two people trapped inside a vehicle that rolled over Sunday afternoon.

The crash happened near East 2nd Avenue and South Best Road around 4:30 p.m. Spokane Valley Firefighters Local 876 said a woman was partially ejected out of the passenger side and pinned under the vehicle. The adult man was trapped on top of her.

Both victims were rushed to the hospital after they were pulled out of the vehicle. They had serious injuries, according to the fire department.

There were no details released about what caused the crash.

Catch up on the day's news and look ahead to tomorrow by signing up for the Daily Local email newsletter from KXLY4. Headlines, events, and staff picks every weeknight at 8 p.m. Sign up HERE to get your news on the D.L.