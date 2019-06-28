BREAKING NEWS

News

2-acre wildfire threatening structures in Lincoln County

By:

Posted: Jun 28, 2019 03:28 PM PDT

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 03:39 PM PDT

LINCOLN CO., Wash. - A two-acre wildfire burning in Lincoln County is threatening structures, according to a tweet from the Washington State Department of Natural Resources. 

 

The fire is burning along Waukon Road. 

DNR is sending crews to the area. As of 3:40 p.m., the fire is 100 percent dozer lined and crews are making good progress. 

This is a developing story and will be updated. 

Catch up on the day's news and look ahead to tomorrow by signing up for the Daily Local email newsletter from KXLY4. Headlines, events, and staff picks every weeknight at 8 p.m. Sign up HERE to get your news on the D.L.

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.


LOCAL AND REGIONAL NEWS

THIS WEEK'S CIRCULARS