2-acre wildfire threatening structures in Lincoln County

Copyright 2018 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.

LINCOLN CO., Wash. - A two-acre wildfire burning in Lincoln County is threatening structures, according to a tweet from the Washington State Department of Natural Resources.

NEW #WaWILDFIRE - DNR is sending resources to the #WaukonRoadFire in #LincolnCounty. Structures are threatened. Updates will come as we receive them. — Washington State DNR Wildfire (@waDNR_fire) June 28, 2019

The fire is burning along Waukon Road.

DNR is sending crews to the area. As of 3:40 p.m., the fire is 100 percent dozer lined and crews are making good progress.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Catch up on the day's news and look ahead to tomorrow by signing up for the Daily Local email newsletter from KXLY4. Headlines, events, and staff picks every weeknight at 8 p.m. Sign up HERE to get your news on the D.L.