19-year-old suspected of domestic violence assault surrenders

Posted: Jun 10, 2019 07:32 AM PDT

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 08:50 AM PDT

GRANT COUNTY, Wash. - Grant County sheriff's deputies said Monday morning they were looking for 19-year-old Jadin Ramirez. Several hours later, Ramirez surrendered to deputies and was taken into custody. 

The sheriff's office said Ramirez was involved in a domestic violence assault in which he pointed a gun at a victim and then fired two rounds into the ground. 

A 15-year-old boy was also involved and also fired gunshots into the ground. Deputies said both teens got into a car and drove off. The 15-year-old was later found.

