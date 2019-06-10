19-year-old suspected of domestic violence assault surrenders

GRANT COUNTY, Wash. - Grant County sheriff's deputies said Monday morning they were looking for 19-year-old Jadin Ramirez. Several hours later, Ramirez surrendered to deputies and was taken into custody.

CANCEL attempt to locate Jadin Ramirez. He surrendered to deputies an is in custody. — Grant County Sheriff (@GrantCoSheriff) June 10, 2019

The sheriff's office said Ramirez was involved in a domestic violence assault in which he pointed a gun at a victim and then fired two rounds into the ground.

A 15-year-old boy was also involved and also fired gunshots into the ground. Deputies said both teens got into a car and drove off. The 15-year-old was later found.

