19-year-old injured in crash near Bonners Ferry, airlifted to Kooentai Health

BONNERS FERRY, Idaho - A 19-year-old from Bonners Ferry was airlifted to Kootenai Health after a crash on US95 around 4:53 p.m. Wednesday. 

Matthew Brown was heading north in a Nissan pick-up when he crossed the center line and went into the southbound lanes. 

Brown's truck collided with an oncoming Lexus sedan driven by 49-year-old Shannon Gala of Sandpoint. 

Brown was taken by Life Light to Kootenai Health, Gala was taken in an ambulance to Boundary Community Hospital. 

Gala was wearing her seatbelt, Brown was not. 

Idaho State Police did not explain what caused Brown to drift over the center line.  

