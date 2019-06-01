16th annual Parade of Paws set to take place in June

SPOKANE, Wash. - On June 15, Spokane Humane Society's hosts the 16th annual Parade of Paws. The parade is a two or four mile pledge walk to benefit animals awaiting their future home. Those attending are welcome to bring their pets.

Walkers can collect donation pledges to raise money for the Humane Society. Walkers who raise $25 receive a goodie bag filled with pet toys and gifts. Those who raise $100 receive a Parade of Paws 2019 t-shirt.

The event features CRATE Food Truck, Ben & Jerry's Ice Cream, kettle corn, hot dogs, coffee, as well as a beer garden provided by English Setter Brewing Company. There will be a vendor fair with 28 vendors, selfie stations, VW photo booth, and a jumpy castle for the kids. There is also a live music performance by the Angela Marie Project.

Rain or shine, the parade starts at 10 a.m. from the Humane Society Shelter located at 6607 N. Havana.

To register for the event, visit the Spokane Humane Society website, or you can register at 8 a.m. the day of.

