15-year-old threatens Central Valley High School, booked on felony charge

SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Valley Sheriff's Deputies arrested a 15-year-old on Saturday for a social media threat against Central Valley High School.

Deputies received a report of a minor making a threat on the social media app Snapchat, where he was holding a bullet to his head and saying, "I'm not playing with you [expletive]. I'm going to put one of these in your temple."

The threat was reportedly directed at Central Valley High School, though appeared unrelated to the threat made Friday.

The suspect was contacted at his home, where he admitted to posting the video, saying it was supposed to be a joke. He was arrested and booked into the Spokane County Juvenile Detention Center for a felony count of threatening to bomb or injure people.

The Spokane County Sheriff's Office is encouraging parents to speak with their kids about reporting these school threats, and reminding them that the threats are not just wrong – they are illegal. They also urge that these threats be reported immediately, and not propagated through social media, which can create a larger panic.