13-year-old arrested for shooting threat toward Kennewick middle school

KENNEWICK, Wash. -- A 13-year-old boy was arrested Tuesday morning for allegedly making a shooting threat toward Desert Hills Middle School.

The Kennewick Police Department learned about a possible school threat late Monday night after a student told a parent about it.

Although the parent didn't know the boy's name, police said they were quickly able to identify him.

The teenage suspect was arrested at his home prior to school starting on Tuesday. Several officers were posted at the school while police interviewed him.

Police said they he was booked at the Benton Franklin Juvenile Justice Center for making the threats.

He was emergency expelled from his school.