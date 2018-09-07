12-year prison sentence for Spokane Valley mother who killed daughter
SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane Valley woman was sentenced Thursday to 12 years in prison after pleading guilty to second-degree murder in the death of her 6-month-old daughter.
Skye Metcalf, 27, was arrested and charged with the murder of her daughter, Skarlette, in June. Court documents show Metcalf brought Skarlette, who was unconscious, to the Valley MultiCare Hospital on Monday, June 11. Skarlette died minutes after being admitted to the hospital.
Metcalf originally told investigators she had tripped and fallen while holding Skarlette. An autopsy later showed the baby's injuries were not caused by an accident and her death was ruled a homicide. Metcalf then admitted to forcing the baby into her bassinet face-first and punching her twice in the head after an argument with the baby's father.
In July, Metcalf entered a guilty plea of second-degree murder.
LOCAL AND REGIONAL NEWS
- Woman seriously injured after shooting near Garfield Elementary
- Power outage leaves hundreds in the dark
- 12-year prison sentence for Spokane Valley mother who killed daughter
- Business owners celebrate re-opening of Monroe Street
- Spokane County Jail starts new opioid withdrawal program
- Girl raises 20k for Moses Lake Police Department K9 program