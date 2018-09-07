12-year prison sentence for Spokane Valley mother who killed daughter

Copyright 2018 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.

SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane Valley woman was sentenced Thursday to 12 years in prison after pleading guilty to second-degree murder in the death of her 6-month-old daughter.

Skye Metcalf, 27, was arrested and charged with the murder of her daughter, Skarlette, in June. Court documents show Metcalf brought Skarlette, who was unconscious, to the Valley MultiCare Hospital on Monday, June 11. Skarlette died minutes after being admitted to the hospital.

Metcalf originally told investigators she had tripped and fallen while holding Skarlette. An autopsy later showed the baby's injuries were not caused by an accident and her death was ruled a homicide. Metcalf then admitted to forcing the baby into her bassinet face-first and punching her twice in the head after an argument with the baby's father.

In July, Metcalf entered a guilty plea of second-degree murder.