101 things to do in the Inland Northwest this summer

Inland Northwest Musts

1. Take a scenic boat ride on Lake Coeur d’Alene

2. Pick a bushel of peaches at Greenbluff

Take a free carriage ride through downtown SpokaneRide the gondola over the Spokane Falls at golden hourTake a tour of Grand Coulee DamWatch the Coeur d’Alene fireworks show on the 4th of JulyTake some romantic pictures in Manito Park’s Duncan Gardens Stop and say a prayer at the Cataldo Mission

Festivals and Farmers Markets

9. Visit the night market in Kendall Yards

Kendall Yards Night Market kicks off

10. Spit a pit at the Cherry Pickers’ Trot

WATCH: Air 4 Adventure: Green Bluff

11. Attend the Gathering at the Falls POWWOW

12. Stuff your face at Pig Out in the Park

Azar's family celebrates 39 years of unique and delicious food at Pig Out in the Park

13. Go to the jet boat races in St. Maries

14. Pet the pigs at the Spokane County Interstate Fair

15. Pick a bouquet at the U-Pick Lavender Festival in Deer Park

Hit up the booths at the South Perry Street FairWatch the Truck and Tractor Pull in TonasketSay howdy at the Cheney RodeoWatch the planes at Fairchild’s SkyFest

Enjoy the Arts

20. Spend some hours browsing at Auntie’s bookstore

21. Attend the light show at Grand Coulee Dam

22. Dive into a book by a local author

23. Spend a Friday enjoying the galleries at the First Friday Artwalk

Music to Your Ears

24. Enjoy a concert at the Gorge

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.

Take in a Sunday evening concert at Arbor Crest WineryListen to a concert Friday night at Manito ParkListen to the music at Rocket MarketAttend a summer concert at Northern Quest Listen to the sounds of the symphony at their Outdoor Summer ConcertsTake in a concert on the shores of Lake Pend Oreille during the Festival at SandpointListen to the tunes at the Wallace Blues Festival

The World of Water Sports

33. Rent a kayak on Lake Coeur d’Alene

Rent a paddleboard and paddle from downtown Spokane to No-Li Brewhouse Get some friends and inner tube down the Spokane River between State Line and Corbin ParkRun through the spray at the Rotary FountainFish! Catch walleye, trout, bass and more!Take a dip at a local poolGo whitewater rafting with ROW Adventure CenterFloat Priest River

Air 4 Adventure: Fall in Priest Lake, Idaho

41. Fly fish in the St. Joe River

42. Kayak down the Little Spokane River

43. Brave the rapids on the Clark Fork River while rafting through the Alberton Gorge

Wine and Dine

44. Have breakfast on the patio at Chaps

45. Get a stamp at every location on the Inland Northwest Ale Trail

46. Have dinner on the roof at Remedy

47. Eat lunch at the Park Bench Cafe

The Park Bench Cafe in Manito Park is now open. (Courtesy: Manito Park Facebook page)

Tour Roast House’s roasterySip a chardonnay at an Eastern Washington winery Enjoy a huckleberry margarita at Hill’s Resort in Priest LakeHave lunch at the Riverfront Eats Tuesday food truck rallies

Drink a pint or three at the Inland Northwest Craft Beer Festival

Get Sporty

53. Watch a game at Nike Center Court during Hoopfest

54. Run the Coeur D’Alene Triathlon

55. Cheer on runners at the CDA half Ironman

56. Hit a hole in one on the floating green

Air 4: Coeur d'Alene Floating Green

57. Head to the ballpark and watch the Spokane Indians

58. Throw your frisbee with friends at the Downriver Disc Golf Course

59. Play 18 at Pullman’s Palouse Ridge Golf Course

60. Work up a sweat with some laps around the skate ribbon in Riverfront Park

61. Go off road through the Moses Lake Sand Dunes

62. Get over your nerves and skydive in Ritzville

Hikes and Rides

63. Hike Tubbs Hill in Coeur d’Alene, then cool off in the splash pad at McEuen Park

Air 4 Adventure: Tubbs Hill

64. Find some shade in the trails at Riverside State Park

65. Revisit North Idaho history with a family hike on the Pulaski Trail near Wallace

66. Take the Gondola up Silver Mountain - then ride your mountain bike back down

Silver Mountain

Silver Mountain

67. Bike to the Chatcolet Bridge from Harrison

68. Hit the trails and bike the Route of the Hiawatha

Air 4 Adventure: Hiawatha Trail

69. Hike the Mineral Ridge Loop above Coeur d’Alene

70. Mountain bike at Schweitzer

71. Rent a Lime scooter and hit the Centennial Trail

72. View the waterfall at Palouse Falls State Park

Hike to Bee Hives lake in North IdahoRide the John Wayne TrailRide the rails in IoneRide your bike along the Fish Lake TrailHead south of Spokane towards Pullman and climb the Kamiak Butte. Visit the ancient Cedar Grove near Priest LakeWalk across the old Milwaukee Road trestle in Rosalia

Fun for the Whole Family

80. Scream your brains out on Tremors and Aftershock at Silverwood

Silverwood Theme Park

Stroll on the Spokane Riverwalk and enjoy the beauty of the fallsEnjoy the view from the treetops on a Mica Moon Zipline tourFeel like a kid again with a double scoop from The Scoop in South SpokaneHave a picnic at Manito ParkCamp at Farragut State ParkTake photos in front of a Spokane muralJump around on a splash padPick huckleberries in the Coeur d’Alene ForestGet out and play in the park with Spokane's "Mobile Recreation" program Go to an outdoor movie at Riverfront Park



91. Dig for garnets at the Emerald Creek Garnet area near St. Maries

92. Tour Gardner Caves

93. Drive to the top of Steptoe Butte at Sunrise

94. Visit the railroad museum in Reardan