101 things to do in the Inland Northwest this summer
Summer is finally here and there’s no better place to enjoy those long summer days than the Inland Northwest! We want to help you get the most out of your summer and explore all that the region has to offer. While you're out and about, snap a photo and share it with us using #KXLYSummer
Download our checklist so you can take it around the Inland Northwest with you this summer.
Inland Northwest Musts
1. Take a scenic boat ride on Lake Coeur d’Alene
2. Pick a bushel of peaches at Greenbluff
3. Take a free carriage ride through downtown Spokane
4. Ride the gondola over the Spokane Falls at golden hour
5. Take a tour of Grand Coulee Dam
6. Watch the Coeur d’Alene fireworks show on the 4th of July
7. Take some romantic pictures in Manito Park’s Duncan Gardens
8. Stop and say a prayer at the Cataldo Mission
Festivals and Farmers Markets
9. Visit the night market in Kendall Yards
10. Spit a pit at the Cherry Pickers’ Trot
WATCH: Air 4 Adventure: Green Bluff
11. Attend the Gathering at the Falls POWWOW
12. Stuff your face at Pig Out in the Park
13. Go to the jet boat races in St. Maries
14. Pet the pigs at the Spokane County Interstate Fair
15. Pick a bouquet at the U-Pick Lavender Festival in Deer Park
16. Hit up the booths at the South Perry Street Fair
17. Watch the Truck and Tractor Pull in Tonasket
18. Say howdy at the Cheney Rodeo
19. Watch the planes at Fairchild’s SkyFest
Enjoy the Arts
20. Spend some hours browsing at Auntie’s bookstore
21. Attend the light show at Grand Coulee Dam
22. Dive into a book by a local author
23. Spend a Friday enjoying the galleries at the First Friday Artwalk
Music to Your Ears
24. Enjoy a concert at the Gorge
25. Take in a Sunday evening concert at Arbor Crest Winery
26. Listen to a concert Friday night at Manito Park
27. Listen to the music at Rocket Market
28. Attend a summer concert at Northern Quest
29. Listen to the sounds of the symphony at their Outdoor Summer Concerts
30. Take in a concert on the shores of Lake Pend Oreille during the Festival at Sandpoint
31. Listen to the tunes at the Wallace Blues Festival
32. Audition for American Idol
The World of Water Sports
33. Rent a kayak on Lake Coeur d’Alene
34. Rent a paddleboard and paddle from downtown Spokane to No-Li Brewhouse
35. Get some friends and inner tube down the Spokane River between State Line and Corbin Park
36. Run through the spray at the Rotary Fountain
37. Fish! Catch walleye, trout, bass and more!
38. Take a dip at a local pool
39. Go whitewater rafting with ROW Adventure Center
40. Float Priest River
41. Fly fish in the St. Joe River
42. Kayak down the Little Spokane River
43. Brave the rapids on the Clark Fork River while rafting through the Alberton Gorge
Wine and Dine
44. Have breakfast on the patio at Chaps
45. Get a stamp at every location on the Inland Northwest Ale Trail
46. Have dinner on the roof at Remedy
47. Eat lunch at the Park Bench Cafe
48. Tour Roast House’s roastery
49. Sip a chardonnay at an Eastern Washington winery
50. Enjoy a huckleberry margarita at Hill’s Resort in Priest Lake
51. Have lunch at the Riverfront Eats Tuesday food truck rallies
52. Drink a pint or three at the Inland Northwest Craft Beer Festival
Get Sporty
53. Watch a game at Nike Center Court during Hoopfest
54. Run the Coeur D’Alene Triathlon
55. Cheer on runners at the CDA half Ironman
56. Hit a hole in one on the floating green
57. Head to the ballpark and watch the Spokane Indians
58. Throw your frisbee with friends at the Downriver Disc Golf Course
59. Play 18 at Pullman’s Palouse Ridge Golf Course
60. Work up a sweat with some laps around the skate ribbon in Riverfront Park
61. Go off road through the Moses Lake Sand Dunes
62. Get over your nerves and skydive in Ritzville
Hikes and Rides
63. Hike Tubbs Hill in Coeur d’Alene, then cool off in the splash pad at McEuen Park
64. Find some shade in the trails at Riverside State Park
65. Revisit North Idaho history with a family hike on the Pulaski Trail near Wallace
66. Take the Gondola up Silver Mountain - then ride your mountain bike back down
67. Bike to the Chatcolet Bridge from Harrison
68. Hit the trails and bike the Route of the Hiawatha
69. Hike the Mineral Ridge Loop above Coeur d’Alene
70. Mountain bike at Schweitzer
71. Rent a Lime scooter and hit the Centennial Trail
72. View the waterfall at Palouse Falls State Park
73. Hike to Bee Hives lake in North Idaho
74. Ride the John Wayne Trail
75. Ride the rails in Ione
76. Ride your bike along the Fish Lake Trail
77. Head south of Spokane towards Pullman and climb the Kamiak Butte
78. Visit the ancient Cedar Grove near Priest Lake
79. Walk across the old Milwaukee Road trestle in Rosalia
Fun for the Whole Family
80. Scream your brains out on Tremors and Aftershock at Silverwood
81. Stroll on the Spokane Riverwalk and enjoy the beauty of the falls
82. Enjoy the view from the treetops on a Mica Moon Zipline tour
83. Feel like a kid again with a double scoop from The Scoop in South Spokane
84. Have a picnic at Manito Park
85. Camp at Farragut State Park
86. Take photos in front of a Spokane mural
87. Jump around on a splash pad
88. Pick huckleberries in the Coeur d’Alene Forest
89. Get out and play in the park with Spokane's "Mobile Recreation" program
90. Go to an outdoor movie at Riverfront Park
91. Dig for garnets at the Emerald Creek Garnet area near St. Maries
92. Tour Gardner Caves
93. Drive to the top of Steptoe Butte at Sunrise
94. Visit the railroad museum in Reardan
95. Escape the heat with a $2.50 move at the Garland Theater (Tuesdays only!)
96. Take a free historic walking tour through Riverfront Park
97. Enjoy the views from the side-by-side zipline on Schweitzer Mountain
98. Spend the night in the Quartz Mountain Fire Lookout at Mt Spokane
99. Race your friends on the Riptide Racers at Silverwood’s Boulder Beach
100. Enjoy a summer of science at Mobius Science Center
101. Pick up your trash and feed the garbage goat
