101 Things to Do in the Inland Northwest this holiday season

Chilly weather, twinkly lights lining downtown and hot cups of cocoa by the mug-full -- it's the holiday season and there is no better place to be than the Inland Northwest.

Here are 101 things to do, shows to see and events to attend throughout the holidays.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD A PDF COPY

All is Bright

Enjoy the bright lights around the Inland Northwest.

1. Take a cruise to the North Pole, via Lake Coeur d’Alene

RELATED: #happylife: Journey to the North Pole and beyond this holiday season at the Coeur d'Alene Resort

2. Visit the Extreme Team’s holiday light display for Children’s Hospital in Spokane’s Cowley Park

3. Get in line to see the gorgeous Gaiser Conservatory in Manito Park decorated with 40,000 lights for the holidays! Runs December 13-22nd

4. Watch Riverfront Park light up at the Numerica Tree Lighting Celebration

5. Stroll along Candy Cane Lane near 39th and Tekoa

6. Help light candles during the menorah lighting in Riverfront Park

7. Give back to the community, watch live entertainment and watch as the tree is lit at Pullman’s annual Holiday Fest

8. Enjoy a free light show at the newly-renovated Pavilion

9. Enjoy a parade and some hot cocoa while you spend the day in Kellogg for the Silver Valley Lighting Festival

10. Watch the Winter Glow Spectacular in Liberty Lake

11. Watch as the 1.5 million lights make Sherman Avenue glow during the annual Lighting Ceremony Parade in Coeur d’Alene

12. Visit the Village of Lights in Leavenworth

Hark the Herald Angels Sing

Get into the spirit of the season with holiday music.

13. Listen to the sweet stylings of the Spokane Symphony at their Holiday Pops concert with Vanessa Williams

14. Listen to the classic Christmas compositions of Mannheim Steamroller at the First Interstate Center for the Arts

15. Head to St. John’s Cathedrals as the Spokane Kantorei Choir and Collegium Orchestra perform Handel’s Messiah

16. Ring in the New Year in true style with the Spokane Symphony’s performance of Beethoven’s Ninth

17. Listen to the Christmas Wishes on 92.9 ZZU

18. Watch the magical moments as the Gonzaga University choir lights up the Myrtle Woldson Performing Arts Center during their annual candlelight Christmas concert

19. Listen to music from Whitworth’s choristers and student instrumentalists at the annual Christmas Festival Concert

Eat, drink and be merry

One of the best parts of the holiday season is all the yummy treats to fill your tummy. Enjoy some, or all, of these festive food and drinks.

20. Watch as local chefs and architects go head-to-head at the Northern Quest’s gingerbread build-off

21. Try every brew during Capone’s annual 23rd Annual 12 Ales of Christmas

22. Enjoy a warm drink or a holiday cocktail in the decorated lobby of the Davenport Hotel. Holiday music every afternoon in the lobby!

23. Take a break from the shopping and wrapping by meeting friends for Washington wine at one of Spokane’s wineries! Better yet, walk to a few in the Cork District

24. Spend a day baking with your family. Here are recipes for cranberry walnut cake and double chocolate brownies

25. Take a holiday cookie decorating class with the Kitchen Engine

26. Have breakfast with the man himself at THRIVE’s Santa Breakfast

27. Drink a cold one in the cold at Crafted Taphouse’s specialty igloos

RELATED: Drink beer in an igloo at this Coeur d'Alene taphouse

Crafted Tap House Crafted Taphouse in Coeur d'Alene is offering patrons the chance to drink beer in an igloo.

Crafted Tap House Crafted Taphouse in Coeur d'Alene is offering patrons the chance to drink beer in an igloo.

28. Decorate cookies with Santa at My Fresh Basket

29. Sip on a mug of hand-crafted drinking chocolate at the Chocolate Apothecary

30. Enjoy a handcrafted holiday pie from N. Idaho’s “Bean and Pie”

31. Spend New Years Eve drinking champagne at the Davenport Grand

32. Sip a martini at the Coeur d’Alene Resort’s New Years Eve Diamond Soiree

33. Spend the afternoon drinking tea at Brambleberry Cottage’s Downtown Abbey Christmas Tea

34. Fill up a crowler of your favorite beer during NoLi’s 12 Days of Christmas

Make a list, check it twice

Have a big list of gifts to buy? Here are some ideas to help with all of your holiday shopping.

35. Give your Christmas tree a special touch with an ornament from Spokane’s Old World Christmas store

36. Celebrate Small Business Saturday at the Kendall Yards Holiday Celebration & Fireworks Show

37. Find all of your quirky stocking stuffers at Boo Radley’s

38. Meet Santa’s Magical Reindeer at Ritter’s Garden and Gift!

39. Cross off everything on your list at the Coeur d’Alene’ Makers Holiday Market

40. Find a locally-made holiday candle, mug or other special gift at Lucky Vintage and Pretty Things in Spokane’s Vinegar Flats neighborhood

41. Drop the kids off at Mobius Children’s Museum December 20th from 5:30pm to 8:30 pm so you can pick up some last minute gifts! Kids ages 3-9, but space is limited

42. Pick up all of your holiday crafts and gifts at the first ever Holly Jolly Craft Market in Rathdrum

43. Pick up all of your holiday gifts at Leavenworth’s Christkindlmarkt

Fa-La-La-Fantastic Films and Shows

Pick up tickets for a holiday movie or show at any or all of the region’s local theaters.

44. Dream of a White Christmas and watch some of the best Christmas flicks at the Bing Crosby Holiday Film Festival

RELATED: Dream of a White Christmas at the 'Bing Crosby Holiday Film Festival'

45. Watch the poem come to life at the Spokane Children’s Theatre’s performance of “Twas the Night Before Christmas”

46. Watch the sugar plum fairies and snowflakes twirl at the Spokane Symphony’s performance of Tchaikovsky’s classic “The Nutcracker”

47. Join the Pullman Civic Theater for the radio drama adaptation of “A Christmas Carol”

48. Travel through time and heritage at Coeur d’Alene’s eighth annual “Traditions of Christmas” show

49. Meet Clark Griswold himself! Chevy Chase will visit the Fox Theater for a special showing of “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation”

RELATED: Chevy Chase to visit Spokane for special screening of 'Christmas Vacation'

50. Brave the cold and watch Gonzaga take down UNC at the Pavilion

RELATED: Watch the GU vs. UNC game under the lights of the Pavilion with Hooptown USA

51. Watch your favorite Christmas flicks at the Garland Theater’s “Totally Tubular Tuesdays.” Up this season: A Christmas Story, Elf and the Polar Express

52. Kick off your holiday celebrations with plays written by elementary students at the Pend Oreille Playhouse

53. Can the worst kids put on the best show? Don’t miss “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” at the Spokane Civic Theatre

54. Enjoy the heartwarming Christmas classic “It’s a Wonderful Life” at the Civic Theatre.

Season of Giving

This holiday season, give the gift of your time to those in need.

55. Donate your time to a local organization or shelter in need

56. Put those sewing skills to work! Make a blanket and help keep someone warm this winter

RELATED: House of Charity in need of blanket donations as temperatures drop

57. Help support the Vanessa Behan Crisis Nursery by letting the kids shop for holiday gifts at Santa Express in Riverpark Square

58. Help a local family by sponsoring them through the Tree of Sharing. Look for trees at Northtown, Spokane Valley and Riverpark Square malls

59. Show your children the importance of giving back by volunteering with Second Harvest.

RELATED: #happylife: A volunteer opportunity for the whole family at Second Harvest

60. Make holiday cards for folks living at local assisted living homes

O Tannenbaum

Gather ‘round the tree at the farm, in your home or at one of these events.

61. Stroll through the fantasy trees (and enter to win your favorite) with the Spokane Symphony’s Christmas Tree Elegance

62. Hunt for the perfect Christmas tree at Green Bluff

63. Watch as Christmas officially kicks off in Coeur d’Alene during the Festival of Trees

64. Chop down your tree at Crowell’s Land of Christmas in Sandpoint

65. Take a drive to St. Maries to pick a real Christmas Tree, take a free sleigh ride and get your picture taken with Santa at the Forever Green Tree Farm

Let it Snow

The snow never bothered us anyway! Enjoy a day outside with one of these snow activities.

66. Pull on a pair of snowshoes and the hit the trails at Mount Spokane

67. Dress like Santa and ski for free at Lookout Pass - December 22nd

68. Ski for cheap and give back during Schweitzer’s annual Community Day

69. Snowmobiling more your thing? Take a guided tour through Selkirk Powder

70. Kids can join Santa and Mrs. Claus on the slopes at Schweitzer Mountain on Christmas Eve for a balloon parade on the mountain!

71. Take a trip down the longest tubing hill in Idaho at Snowhaven Ski and Tubing Area in Grangeville

72. Hit the slopes on Christmas day at Silver Mountain

73. Spend some time on the cross country ski trails at Riverside State Park

74. Take the reinstated ski bus up to Mt. Spokane for night skiing

RELATED: Spokane to Mount Spokane bus service returns

75. Spend a morning sledding at on the hills at Manito Park

Joy for the whole family

Spend time with the whole family at these outings and activities.

76. Rock around the Christmas tree with Hot 96.9 at Triple Play! Compete in the ugly sweater contest and enjoy music from the Blue Mustangs

77. Get Spokane nostalgic! Visit the historic Crescent Windows throughout the season, now outside the Davenport Grand Hotel

RELATED: Beloved Crescent Windows returning to the Davenport Grand

78. Take a spin on the ice ribbon in Riverfront Park

RELATED: Riverfront Park ice ribbon opening for winter season

79. Hear those sleigh bells jingling in the back of horse-drawn carriage! Take a free ride through downtown Spokane! Friday-Sunday from November 23rd until Christmas Eve

80. Join Santa and the Local 29 firefighters as they spread some Christmas cheer

81. Visit Terrain's Winter Brrzrrr

82. Pretend like you’re living in 1914 and enjoy Christmas tree and decorations at the Museum of Arts and Culture’s Campbell Hous.

83. Tell Santa what you want for Christmas and get your picture taken at River Park Square

84. Join Wilburn & Associates at NorthTown Mall for a Kwanzaa celebration

85. Gather at the Green Bluff Grange for the annual Community Christmas Party

86. Visit the live “Neigh-tivity” petting zoo in downtown Coeur d’Alene

87. Grab a cup of hot cocoa and take a whirl on the Coeur d’Alene Carousel

88. Find the ugliest sweater possible and hit the trail during the Coeur d’Alene Ugly Sweater run

89. Looking for a Christmas activity with a bit of twist? Visit Wallace’s Go Holiday Retro Festival

90. Get into the holiday spirit at the Pullman Lumberyard Food Hall’s first ever Winter Community Fest

91. Have the kiddos search high and low in the Nutcracker Scavenger Hunt

92. Enjoy some holiday cheer with food, festive activities and more at the annual Winter Wonderland on Garland event

93. Wander through the Norman Rockwell gallery at the Museum of Arts and Culture

RELATED: You can see some of Norman Rockwell's most prized work without leaving Spokane

94. Take the kids for a “crafternoon” at the Spokane Public Library. Make holiday cards for all of your loved ones

95. See the Christmas story come to life at the South Hill Seventh-day Adventist Church’s “Journey to Bethlehem”

96. Escape the cold and take your kids for a swim at the Silver Mountain Indoor Water Park

97. Take your pets to get their photos with Santa Paws at the General Store

98. Take your pictures with Santa after he arrives at North 40 Outfitters in a helicopter

99. Jingle all the way during the annual Jingle Bell Run 5K

100. Head to the new Historic Flight Foundation to enjoy live painting, games and refreshments at the Art and Aerospace Christmas Party

101. Listen to great music, eat tasty food and celebrate local nonprofits at the Jack Frost Fest in Sandpoint