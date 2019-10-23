Let's Dish: 10 minute spaghetti squash recipe

Our friend Marissa at 'Over the Spoon for' shared this quick hack to making spaghetti squash as a healthy pasta alternative. You'll notice the seasonal gourds are already hitting grocery store shelves, so now is the perfect time to experiment with them. This is an easy way to cook the squash itself, plus a suggestions for one way to dress it up.

You'll Need:

-Spaghetti squash

-Olive oil

-Lemon juice

-Tomatoes

-Chicken sausage

-Spinach

-Goat Cheese

Instructions:

-Pierce squash with a sharp knife on all sides to allow steam to vent.

-Place on microwave safe plate and microwave for 5 minutes.

-Turn squash on other side and cook for an additional 5 minutes

-Carefully cut squash in half allowing steam to release and squash to cool.

-Scoop out seeds

-Drizzle with olive oil and lemon juice, and top with desired amount of cooked chicken sausage, tomatoes, spinach, and goat cheese.

-Add salt and pepper to taste!

Experiment with other toppings you enjoy to make the meal your own, and don't forget to find more recipes from 'Over the Spoon for.'