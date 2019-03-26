1,000 bump stocks turned into WSP during buy-back program

George Frey/Getty Images

SPOKANE, Wash. - One thousand bump stocks were returned to the Washington State Patrol through the course of their buy-back program.

On Tuesday, a federal ban on bump stocks went into effect.

Washington Governor Jay Inslee signed Senate Bill 5954 into law March 14, allowing residents of the state to trade in their bump stocks to the Washington State Patrol for cash. Each person who turned in a device received $150.

Bump stocks replace the standard stock and grip of a semi-automatic rifle, making it easier to fire rounds from such a weapon by harnassing the gun's recoil to "bump" the trigger faster. Bump stocks gained national attention in 2017 after a gunman in Las Vegas rigged his weapons with the devices to fire on concertgoers, killing 58 people.

The WSP Bump Stock Buy-Back was completed on Tuesday. Remaining devices should be turned in to law enforcement, but there will be no more funds for doing so. Those still in possession can click here for more information on disposal instruction.

