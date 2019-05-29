News

'Z Nation' props and costumes up for sale in Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. - Props and costumers from the Sy-Fy show "Z Nation" will be up for sale in Spokane on Friday. 

The zombie-thriller show has filmed five seasons in the Spokane area and now, the Z Nation team will liquidate a warehouse full of items used on the show. 

All items will cost between $1-$10, but must be paid for in cash. 

The sale will be held at the warehouse at 1414 N. Fiske on Friday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. 


