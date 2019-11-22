'You shouldn't be afraid to live your life': Central Valley student reacts to school threat

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.

SPOKANE, Wash. - Central Valley High School classes were cut short when someone discovered a threat written in a school bathroom Friday.

Freshman Mandy May said she didn't expect something like this to happen at CVHS.

"We are such a big school, but it is such a really close community," Mandy May said.

The teen texted her mom, Shannan May, as soon as the lockdown alarm blared, shortly after 8:00 a.m.

"I told her to stay calm. Told her to say her prayers and just keep me posted," Shannan said.

It wasn't long after the lockdown started that the district decided to cancel class for the day. Students were escorted to their cars on campus or to a bus that would take them to a nearby church for pickup.

Cpl. Mark Gregory said the Spokane County Sheriff's Office and Central Valley School District are taking the investigation very seriously.

"This is something that we will not tolerate," Gregory said. "If we can locate who wrote this, they will be prosecuted."

Gregory didn't go into detail about what exactly the threat said, but did explain it didn't target any certain person.

Even the few details reported fueled some fear.

"I never thought as a parent that this would happen and my mind goes to Freeman," Shannan said.

The Spokane community has overcome threats and acts of school violence before. But it's rare for a district to evacuate a building and bus kids somewhere else for their parents to pick them up.

"This is not a joke. We take it very seriously," Gregory said.

It's a situation that teachers were trained to handle. Mandy said that was reassuring.

"The way everything was handled made me feel safe, definitely, because our staff was really calm," Mandy said.

Despite what happened, the CV freshman said she's not afraid to go back to school next week.

"You shouldn't be afraid to live your life," Mandy said.

Gregory said at this time, authorities have not found any weapons on campus. All classes and afterschool activities have been canceled for Friday.

Students can return to CV Saturday from 8-10 a.m. to pick up their belongings. At this time, classes are scheduled to resume as normal Monday.

The investigation is ongoing.