'These kids are warriors': Seattle Seahawks visit Children's Hospital

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Seattle Seahawks visited the Providence Sacred Heart Children’s Hospital on Tuesday.

Seahawks tight end Jacob Hollister and wide receiver Malik Turner were there to put smiles on kids’ faces, flying out to Spokane just a handful of hours after their win over the Minnesota Vikings on Monday.

"Obviously, we woke up and I’m like ‘Man, I'm pretty sore, and sitting in the training room going through treatment and everything,’” said Hollister to a crowded room of cameras and hospital staff, “but this is something you're not gonna regret going to, because when everything gets put into perspective, and you're sitting in the room with these kids and getting an opportunity like this, you never regret it."

The two went into hospital rooms, chatting with kids, greeting fans, signing Seahawks merchandise and handing out teddy bears.

“As a mom who had to stay just one night with my son in the Children’s Hospital in Seattle, you know just a bit about what kind of a challenge that is and how hard it is,” said Traci Schneider, wife of Seahawks general manager John Schneider.

It is a simple gesture to show up and meet people – but for the players, it is a humbling experience at the highest level.

“It's shocking,” said Turner, “The fact that we can come into a room and put smiles on somebody's faces, you know, I think it's truly special."

"You think back to being a kid, and how awesome it is to have people who have a platform come out and visit – and not only that, it's really something that's enlightening for us to come," said Hollister.

The Seahawks know they are looked up to because of their social status, but it is those players who leave inspired by the kids they meet.

“We go out there on Sundays, and you're banged up after the game and stuff,” said Hollister, “then you see these kids really fighting battles with the things they are going through, and it's just incredible… these kids are warriors."

They are warriors like Brodie – who, today, got to celebrate a victory like the Seahawks; but it wasn’t over the Vikings. It was over cancer.

“It means cancer is over,” said Brodie, “it makes me feel good.”

“Oh my gosh, that was amazing,” Schneider said after Brodie rang the ceremonial bell, signaling the end of his cancer treatment, “So amazing – I kept looking at his mom and just thinking how important that is for her, and what a great day for them… it was very special.”