Spokane Valley Best Buy cashier performs CPR on customer Thanksgiving night

Best Buy This Best Buy cashier from Spokane jumped in to save a man's life on Thanksgiving night.

SPOKANE, Wash. - It's a night one Spokane Valley woman won't forget -- working her first Black Friday.

On Thanksgiving night, Kayla Palmer, who had only been on her third shift at Best Buy, jumped to action when an older gentleman who went into distress.

On one of the busiest holiday shopping days, Palmer was working at the register when an older gentleman came up to pay. He started leaning on the counter and complained about feeling dizzy. He then started sweating and turned pale, according to Best Buy.

Palmer then "sprang to action" and assessed his condition. She asked him questions and his hands began to shake and then became unresponsive. Palmer couldn't find a pulse. She began CPR on him and after about a minute, he started to breathe again.

"It all happened so fast," Palmer said. "I was just surprised by how clear it was, and how quickly it came to me what I needed to do."

Palmer also works as an emergency technician and is going to school to be a nurse. She has performed CPR a few times before while working in the ER.

Best Buy said Palmer joined the team just a few weeks ago after her husband persuaded her to work there. She was only scheduled to work until 9 p.m., but asked to stay late.

"It was all such a coincidence," Palmer said.

The incident happened about a half and hour later and out of seven registers, he happened to go to Palmers.

General Manager Tracy Mourar saw the incident happen.

"There was no hesitation at all," Mourar said. "If anybody else would have been there, I think the outcome could have been very different. Nobody else could have reacted as fast as she did."

Palmer's husband, Sean, noticed all the flashing lights at the front of the store. He wasn't surprised to find Kayla in the middle of it when he went to check what was going on.

"Honestly, I knew if something like that was going to happen, she'd just jump right in" he said.

Sean told Kayla working in retail on Black Friday would be crazy, but not to the extent he thought.

"I told her it was going to be crazy, he said. "But, I didn't think it was going to be that crazy."

Best Buy said they are looking for the gentleman in hopes to connect with him and gift him some items he wasn't able to buy that night.