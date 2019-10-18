'The silence is the worst part': Spokane family hopes for teen's safe return

SPOKANE, Wash. - Nine days have passed since a Spokane County teen disappeared from a local college campus. Each day brings with it new challenges and uncertainty for the young woman's family.

Sara McNease, 17, last talked to her mom Tuesday, October 8. She said she had just arrived at Spokane Community College for her Running Start classes. Mcnease's family said nothing seemed amiss, until they tried calling the teen later in the day. They couldn't get in touch and she didn't show up for the meeting she was supposed to attend.

A Spokane family is still desperately searching for this 17-year-old girl. She was last seen at Spokane Community College 10/8/19. If you've seen her or have information about where Sara is--call Crime Check at 509-456-2233. #Spokane #4NewsNow #missingperson pic.twitter.com/h3IQmY2gOz — Ariana Lake (@arianaKXLY) October 17, 2019

McNease's family notified authorities immediately. They found her car in an SCC parking lot. Police said inside of it was her phone, backpack, keys, and a note that said she'd gone away with a boyfriend.

McNease's grandmother, Denise Clements, said her granddaughter had never talked about having a boyfriend.

"Sara is not the type who can keep a secret because she's very talkative," Clements said.

Police still don't know where McNease is, who she is with, or whether she was taken against her will.

With so many questions, the waiting is the hardest part for Clements and the rest of her family.

"I just hope she's safe," Clements said. "The silence is the worst part, the not knowing, the things that run through your head."

Major Crimes investigators have taken over the case. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233.