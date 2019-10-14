'The Budget Mom' returns home to share financial advice & budgeting tips in Spokane Valley

"The Budget Mom"

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Spokane Valley native and author of The Budget Mom will be in town to share her nationally recognized financial advice on Oct. 23.

Miko Love is holding an event in Spokane Valley to help empower women to create a plan for their money and harness the power of budgeting to reach financial freedom.

Love has received national attention for helping more than 100,000 of her blog subscribers-- along with 290,000 Instagram followers-- take charge of their financial situation.

At An Evening with The Budget Mom, on Wednesday, Oct. 23, Miko will share the story of how she paid off $77,000 of debt in eight months and became a successful budgeter.

Canopy Credit Union is sponsoring the event. It starts at 5 p.m. at the CenterPlace Regional Event Center, at 2426 N. Discovery Place.

VIP tickets are $75, general admission tickets are $25. To learn more and purchase tickets, go to eventbrite.