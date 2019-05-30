'Skip the line by going online': ITD launches online service for DMV transactions

Scott Olson/Getty Images

BOISE, Idaho - The Idaho Transportation Department launched a new online service website to handle several Division of Motor Vehicles transactions.

The new service allows Idahoans to "skip the line by going online" through the new website, Drive Idaho.

"Our new online services page, Drive Idaho, brings all of the new and existing DMV's online services into one, easy-to-navigate page," DMV Administrator Alberto Gonzalez said. "Qualified Idahoans can now skip the line at the county sheriffs' and assessors' offices by going online for DMV services."

Now, Idahoans can go online to:

Renew their driver's license or ID

Purchase a new replacement driver's license or ID

Check the status of their driving privileges

Pay reinstatement fees

Update an address

Renew a vehicle license plate

Order personalized license plates

Check the status of a vehicle license plate or title

Starting July 1, two new online services will be added to the website for commercial truck registrations and oversize/overweight trip permits.

"Not only will online services at the Drive Idaho website be convenient, but it will reduce lines at the county offices for those who choose or are required to go there for DMV services," Gonzales said.

The Drive Idaho site will is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, including holidays.

