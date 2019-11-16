'Shop with a Cop' sees local law enforcement take kids shopping for winter clothes

SPOKANE, Wash. - With winter just around the corner, many of us have already started buying coats and sweaters to get us through the season.

But not everyone is that fortunate, including children.

The Salvation Army Spokane teamed up with Walmart and local law enforcement on Friday to make sure no child is left behind this holiday season.

As part of the ‘Shop with a Cop’ event, 50 kids received $100 each to purchase winter items.

That money was donated by Walmart, which provided $5,000 for the day.

“I’m kind of a shopaholic,” said 12-year-old Charlotte Davis.

But shopping doesn’t always mean buying.

“Earlier this year, my wife had to buy her some shoes because she only had one pair of shoes and the dog ate her shoes,” said Maj. Ken Perine with the Salvation Army. “So when she came to church she had no shoes on.”

Davis is just one of 50 kids who participated in the event, which wasn’t just about shopping.

The kids were also paired up with local law enforcement.

“For some of the kids, their last experience with the police was when the police took them away from their parents,” said Perine.

“Having them actually see us not just in night time when we are arresting people with red and blue lights on gives a different perspective,” said Officer Chris Johnson with the Spokane Police Department.

While also making a difference in their lives.

“I know I got more than I wanted,” said Davis.