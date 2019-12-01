'Park Your Sleigh for Less' gives you $5 extra to pay for parking Downtown

City of Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokanites using the Passport Parking App now have access to a special holiday offer when they park downtown.

The City of Spokane rolled out ‘Park Your Sleigh for Less,' a wallet offer available from November 22 through December 31. It allows users to pay $20, but receive $25 to use for parking at meters or on-street kiosks.

When you go to the Passport App's payment page, simply select to pay with a wallet. When you first get the app, you are able to buy a wallet, which acts almost like a debit card for paying parking meters – and this offer affects those wallet purchases.

For more information, check the City of Spokane website.