News

'Park Your Sleigh for Less' gives you $5 extra to pay for parking Downtown

By:

Posted: Dec 01, 2019 12:08 PM PST

Updated: Dec 01, 2019 12:23 PM PST

SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokanites using the Passport Parking App now have access to a special holiday offer when they park downtown.

The City of Spokane rolled out ‘Park Your Sleigh for Less,' a wallet offer available from November 22 through December 31. It allows users to pay $20, but receive $25 to use for parking at meters or on-street kiosks.

 

 

When you go to the Passport App's payment page, simply select to pay with a wallet. When you first get the app, you are able to buy a wallet, which acts almost like a debit card for paying parking meters – and this offer affects those wallet purchases.

For more information, check the City of Spokane website.

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.


LOCAL AND REGIONAL NEWS

THIS WEEK'S CIRCULARS