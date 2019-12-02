This self-driving vehicle could soon make its way to Riverfront Park

Local Motors Olli is a self-driving vehicle and could soon make its way to Riverfront Park.

SPOKANE, Wash. . - “Olli” the self-driving vehicle could soon be making its way to Riverfront Park.

On Monday night, the Spokane City Council will decide if they will enter into a three-month pilot partnership with the autonomous shuttle’s maker, Local Motors.

Olli is a 3D-printed car that drives itself. The car can fit eight people inside, requires no fossil fuels and has a LIDAR sensor that can see 360 degrees at all times.

According to Local Motors, Olli is also equipped with IBM Watson IoT technology, so the car can answer questions, make recommendations or even crack jokes.

The City of Spokane recently entered and won the “PNW Fleet Challenge” offered by Local Motors to showcase Olli.

If approved, two Olli vehicles would operate during the trial period and take passengers along from the Rotary Fountain to the expo butterfly in Riverfront Park.

Services would be available for around 40 hours per week over a three-month period, starting on December 4 and continuing into March 2020.

Overall, the pilot program will cost the City of Spokane $88,000.