'Nobody is Above the Law': Spokane protesters participate in nationwide impeachment rally

SPOKANE, Wash. - Protesters spilled into the street outside the U.S. Federal Courthouse in downtown Spokane on Tuesday, calling on members of Congress and the Senate to impeach President Trump.

Spokane joined more than 600 other towns and cities in 40 states in a national protest titled ‘Nobody is Above the Law.’

There were also several Trump supporters at the protest.

At one point things got so heated, people began shoving each other until courthouse officers and Spokane Police got involved.

The protest closed down four lanes of Riverside Avenue for a portion of Tuesday.