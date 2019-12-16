'Nobody is Above the Law' impeachment rallies happening around Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. - Protesters will gather at the Foley Federal Building in Spokane on Tuesday as part of a nationwide impeachment rally. This comes the day before the U.S. House of Representatives will vote on the articles of impeachment of President Donald Trump.

According to the group, at least 100,000 people will attend more than 500 events nationwide.

"These rallies are in an effort to encourage members of Congress to vote for two articles of impeachment charging that the president abused the power of his office and obstructed the Congress from investigating his abuse," said Tom Topping, local organizer of the event.

There are three separate and connected events happening in Spokane. Event details can be found below.

What: No One is Above the Law-Impeach and Remove Rallies

When: Rally starts 5:30 p.m. at the Foley Federal Building. Veteran's Visits at 4:00 pm, Sign Waving on pedestrian bridge from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

WHERE: Thomas Foley Federal Building 920 W Riverside Dr., 99201