'Little Big Shots' producers reach out to Garfield Elementary second grader

SPOKANE, Wash. - Russell Winkler charmed the hearts of many after he made an apperance on KXLY 4 News, and he may soon charm audiences across the country.

Winkler, a second grader at Garfield Elementary, was recently approached by the producers of "Little Big Shots," a show which features children showing off their many talents.

And, boy, does Winkler have talent.

Winkler is blind, but what he lacks in vision, he makes up for in spirit. Right now, the second grader is gearing up to represent Washington state at the Braille Challenge National Finals. This is Winkler's second year competing on the national level.

Winkler's teacher Lonna Gately said he will submit a video to the producers to be considered. Considering they reached out to him first, it sounds like Winkler has a good chance of landing a spot on the show.

