'I will not resign': Rep. Matt Shea responds to investigative report

SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Valley Rep. Matt Shea responded to the release of an investigative report on Thursday, saying he will not resign, despite requests by several local leaders to do so.

The report was conducted by the Rampart Group at the request of the Washington State House of Representatives, and concluded that Shea poses a "present and growing threat of risk to others through political violence."

A short time later, House Republican Leader J.T. Wilcox sent out a tweet, saying Shea should resign.

Like we are seeing with our President this is a sham investigation meant to silence those of us who stand up against attempts to disarm and destroy our great country. I will not back down, I will not give in, I will not resign. Stand strong fellow Patriots. Thank you to everyone for the massive outpouring of support prayers! I will continue to defend the constitution against tyranny and fight to protect our God given unalienable rights to life, liberty, property, and the ability to defend the same.

Not long after the report was released, Shea was suspended from the House Republican caucus and removed from his position on the House Environment Committee.

The full report has been referred to the U.S. Attorney’s Office and the FBI, Rep. Wilcox said.