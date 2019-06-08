'I want my son back': family of man killed by Spokane Police hold monthly protest

SPOKANE, Wash. - It's been five months to the day since Spokane Police officers responded to reports of gunshots on West Montgomery, then shot and killed 35-year-old David Novak -- who was thought to be holding a gun -- only to recover a baseball bat at the scene and no gun.

For the last five months, David's family has been demanding answers as to what happened that night. On the seventh day of every month, they walk up and down the sidewalk outside the Spokane County Courthouse, holding signs with David's face on them as they ask the police department to release the body camera video from that night.

June 7th was no different.

"There's a lot that's happened and a lot of stuff that we still don't have answers to and that's why we're walking today," said David's mom Debbie. His sister's here, his other family is here -- aunts and uncles, nieces, nephews, we want answers to our questions and we deserve that."

Debbie told KXLY her son didn't own a gun. Police chief Craig Meidl said in a statement in January officers only recovered a metal baseball bat at the scene, which was thought to be a rifle the night of the shooting.

"I just still can't believe it," Debbie said. "Until you go through it, you really can't explain it."

But she and the rest of her family try to do just that every month. With every step and every conversation, they hope to honor David and inch closer to closure. No matter how painful it may be to watch, they want to see the body camera footage for themselves.

"I can tell you what I want. What I want is what I can't have. I want my son back. And that's not gonna happen," Debbie said. "I am not stopping until I get answers and some kind of justice on behalf of David."

A spokeswoman for SPD said the video won't be released until the investigation into the shooting is finished, but there's no word yet on when that will be.

