happylife: Traveling with allergies? Here's how to still enjoy your vacation

Summer is the season for long weekends and vacations, but for allergy- sufferers, that relaxation time can easily be spoiled.

There are lots of problems that can come up while traveling with allergies, whether its getting through TSA with the medication you need or adjusting to the different allergens in the city you're visiting. Here are a few things to keep in mind to make sure you can just enjoy your next trip.

If it's pollen you're worried about, you can actually check the pollen count at your destination before you leave. Pollen.com tracks the pollen levels in cities across the country. If you find the level is vastly different in the city you're going to than what you're used to, you may want to plan ahead with things like nasal sprays, allergy pills, or Benadryl.

If you're concerned about asthma or other airborne allergens, you might be able to get an allergy-free hotel room. More and more hotels are offering the option for guests. Just ask when you book or at the front desk when you check in.

If you have food allergies, make sure to pack all medications you may need in your carry-on. That way, you run no risk of them getting separated from you in lost luggage. Also, when you go through TSA make sure the medication is in its original packaging and put them in their own bag, separate from other cosmetics or liquids.

Another way to prepare before you go, if you're heading abroad: Figure out how to say the things you're allergic to in the language that is spoken in your destination city. That way you'll know what to avoid on menus, and won't have to worry about your waiter or waitress speaking English.