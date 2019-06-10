happylife: Celebrate summer in Coeur d'Alene!

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho- - If you are looking to get away this summer but don't want to spend money on travel, Coeur d'Alene, Idaho is just a 40 minute drive from downtown Spokane. You can everything from fun on the lake to exciting activities on land.

The city's visitor's website says it best -- "There is something magical about it!"

Staying at the Coeur d'Alene Resort can be convenient during the summer, especially if you are too tired to drive back after a long day lakeside. That said, you don't have to be a guest to enjoy all the lake has to offer.

Cruise the lake

The Lake Coeur d'Alene cruise boats are situated next to the resort and are available for both private events and daily cruises. Just in time for the start of the season, they've been refurbished and received some upgrades! Boats are now ADA accessible and the interiors -- from the walls to the floor and bar --have also been renovated.

Every Thursday in July and August, CDA Power Yoga is hosting 50 minute yoga classes on board in the morning for $30. Each ticket comes with a mimosa or sparkling cider. Also throughout the summer, special “Bands on Boats” nights will let guests cruise the lake, listen to music and enjoy hors-d’oeuvres and drinks! You can find out more about these activities and more here.

Water Rentals

If you want to get a little closer to the water, jetski, boat and paddle board rentals are available daily from the Boardwalk Marina. One hour on a paddle board costs $20 while one hour on a jet ski costs $79.

Farmers Markets

If being on land is more your thing, Coeur d'Alene has accumulated quite the list of fun summer events! Every Wednesday in the summer, the Kootenai County Farmers Market sets up at 4pm along Sherman Avenue at 5th Street. Attendees can shop everything from fresh flowers to jam and vegetables. On Saturday mornings at 9am, the market moves to Hayden on the Southeast corner of Highway 95 and Prairie Avenue. Vendors and attendees both suggest arriving early to get the best selection, as most booths sell-out by the end of the evening/morning.

Car d'Lane

Father's Day weekend is Car d'Lane weekend in Coeur d'Alene! Friday night is known as Cruise Friday, where over 500 vintage and unique cars will parade throughout the downtown area. The event kicks off at 6pm and to get all cars through takes about 3 hours! Be sure to arrive early to set up your lawn chairs and to find a parking spot, as roads begin to close down at 4pm. You can familiarize yourself with the route here.

On Saturday, the cars from Friday night's parade line up along Sherman so spectators can gain an up close view. Throughout the day, different events like a pinup contest and the Young Builder's Award – even a poker walk – to keep attendees entertained!

