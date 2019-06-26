happylife: Step up your picnic game this summer with Pop Up Picnics Spokane!

SPOKANE, Wash. - Summers in our local parks are associated with a few things – playground fun for the kids, live music, food trucks, flowers, fun places to walk – and picnics!

If you are looking to up your packed lunch game this season, Pop Up Picnics Spokane should do the trick!

Rachel Killpack is the woman behind one of Spokane's newest businesses. Inspiration for her came from social media. Killpack, a native of the United Kingdom who spent time in Australia, saw her friends from Down Under having fun setting up spots for locals. She decided Spokane needed something like it too!

Pop Up Picnics Spokane has been around for one month, and Killpack's calendar is quickly filling up. Most set ups have been for special anniversaries, but the founder is open to anything from 30-person lunches to birthday parties.

Here's how it works. You contact Killpack on her Facebook page "Pop Up Picnics Spokane," or on Instagram @Pop_Up_Picnic_Spokane . After arranging a date and place, Killpack will show up before your function set up a table, seating cushions, plates, glasses …. even some flowers and lighting! Currently, she does not include a menu but is working with local caterers to come up with boxed lunch options. After your picnic is over, you leave and Killpack does the work to clean up!

A one table picnic will cost $99.

