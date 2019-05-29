happylife: NEYC offers affordable summer camp options and a schedule to accommodate working parents

SPOKANE, Wash. -

The countdown is on. Summer break is just weeks away! If you haven't registered your children for summer camp, the clock is running out for options. At some local camps, spaces are filled and waiting lists have been created. Over at the Northeast Youth Center, though they are working hard to accomodate every kid and family who needs a place to spend those summer days.

All camps run from 6am to 6pm and are priced between $150 to $190 each week. Children will receive breakfast, lunch and an afternoon snack each day. There are 2 options for families.

For those with smaller children (ages 3-5), there is the Early Learners Academy. They promise to keep the kids busy and get them one step ahead for Kindergarten. Certified preschool teachers run the program and give the kids a chance to enjoy the outdoors, take field trips, engage in the science program and have fun learning in the classroom. The Early Learners Academy is $180 per week and children must be potty trained.

For kids 5-12 years-old, Camp Alotta Fun lives up to it's name! Children are taken on adventurous field trips, make weekly trips to local pools and parks and work with professional artists in the community on crafts. One day kids can be hiking, the next they might find themselves at a waterpark or bowling. The weekly camp costs $168.

If families are unable to afford camp tuition, scholarships are offered. For more information on them or to register, call 509-482-0708.

The Northeast Youth Center is also offering one week only camps and famiy events throughout the summer. You can learn more about their schedule and get signed up for fun by clicking here.

Catch up on the day's news and look ahead to tomorrow by signing up for the Daily Local email newsletter from KXLY4. Headlines, events, and staff picks every weeknight at 8 p.m. Sign up HERE to get your news on the D.L.