happylife: Take your kids golfing without pressure or time constraints at this course

SPOKANE, Wash. - Eagle Ridge Short Course has been a Spokane staple for twenty years. In recent years, they've gotten creative with ways to get families out and enjoying golf!

Their facility right off US-195, is just 9 holes and meant to be a fun, stress-free experience for families. Strollers are welcome, as are varying skill levels and ages! Don't be surprised if you see multiple generations taking a swing on the greens.

If the kids aren't ready to give golfing a shot, or maybe you are a little nervous about putting a club in their hands, there is always Foot Golf! Foot Golf takes out the golf balls and clubs and replaces them with a foot and soccer ball. While dad's at the tee golfing, kids can stand at the same tee preparing to kick off a soccer ball in to a neighboring hole.

New this summer is Foot Darts. Eagle Ridge short course has added a giant, blow-up dart board. If you are having a party, you can rent the board and half a dozen velcro soccer balls to kick.

Adults pay $10 to play at Eagle Ridge. Kids admission is $8. Snacks and drinks are available for purchase in the clubhouse. A round on the short course is estimated to take an hour to an hour and a half.

Eagle Ridge Short Course is open 10am to 7:30pm (last tee off) Monday through Thursday. Friday, Saturday, Sunday they open at 9am.

Owners recommend visiting before noon to avoid crowds.

You can find out more information on Eagle Ridge Short Course here.

