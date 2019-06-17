happylife: Beat the heat at the pool -- for free at City of Spokane aquatic centers!

SPOKANE, Wash. - The weather is continuing to get warmer and warmer in Spokane, and if you are looking for more ways to beat the heat, there are now six more options available!

The City of Spokane has opened all of their aquatic centers for the summer season.

After seeing a 64% spike in attendance last year, swimming at City of Spokane pools is once again free this year, so long as you sign up for a SplashPass. SplashPasses are an electronic card that you can sign up for at any aquatic center, by calling 311 or clicking here.

You do not need to be a Spokane resident to obtain one, shared Josh Oakes, recreation manager for the City of Spokane.

"We even have a SplashPass holder from Hawaii! So, they come in to town for a week or vacation or to visit people and they come swimming," he added.

Aquatic centers and addresses:

A.M. Cannon Aquatic Center located at 1900 West Mission

Comstock Aquatic Center located at 600 West 29th

Hillyard Aquatic Center located at 2600 East Columbia Avenue

Liberty Aquatic Center located at 1300 East 5th Avenue

Shadle Aquatic Center located at 2005 West Wellesley

Witter Aquatic Center located at 1300 East Mission



Each aquatic center has free swim hours from 1pm to 4pm. Monday through Thursday, each aquatic center with the exception of Witter has free swim from 6:30pm to 8pm.

Every other Friday in the summer, there are special "family nights" at pools. At the event, attendees can swim from 6:30pm to 8pm and then go to the adjacent park for a movie screening. These events are free and even include some unique games for the kids. You can learn more about each pool by clicking here.

Swim lessons for summer have begun and spots are still available in sessions beginning in July. Each session is 2 weeks long and costs $52. Lessons are 30 minutes each for babies to teens ages 3 months to 18 years. Private lessons are also available for everyone, including adults. You can find out about swim lessons here.



