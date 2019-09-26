News

'Hands Across the Falls' event still happening despite Monroe St. Bridge closure

By:

Posted: Sep 26, 2019 11:10 AM PDT

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 11:10 AM PDT

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Hands Across the Falls event will still be held Saturday despite closures along the Monroe Street Bridge. 

The event, which is put on by Community-Minded Enterprises and Recovery Café Spokane, is a public showing of support celebrating recovery. 

Those celebrating line the Monroe Street Bridge and hold hands, observing a moment of silence for those who lost their lives to addiction. 

Community-Minded Enterprises expects over 600 people will attend the event, which coincides with a Resource Fair. 

The event will happen at noon on Saturday, but attendees are encourage to arrive 30 minutes early. 

RELATED: Paving project to temporarily close Monroe Street Bridge at end of September

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.


LOCAL AND REGIONAL NEWS

THIS WEEK'S CIRCULARS