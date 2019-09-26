'Hands Across the Falls' event still happening despite Monroe St. Bridge closure
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Hands Across the Falls event will still be held Saturday despite closures along the Monroe Street Bridge.
The event, which is put on by Community-Minded Enterprises and Recovery Café Spokane, is a public showing of support celebrating recovery.
Those celebrating line the Monroe Street Bridge and hold hands, observing a moment of silence for those who lost their lives to addiction.
Community-Minded Enterprises expects over 600 people will attend the event, which coincides with a Resource Fair.
The event will happen at noon on Saturday, but attendees are encourage to arrive 30 minutes early.
