'Grape-free' winery opening tasting room in downtown Spokane

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

SPOKANE, Wash. - Two Winey Bitches, a "grape-free" winery based out of Ford, will soon open a tasting room in Downtown Spokane.

The creatively named winery sits on a 640-acre organic farm that is abundant with cherries, peaches and huckleberries. Two Winey Bitches makes 100% fruit wines that vary from dry to dessert-style wines.

General Manager Eleacia Walser said the new tasting room will be housed at 107 W. Madison, just across the street from the Otis Hotel and One Tree Cider.

Two Winey Bitches wine will be the staple, but Walser predicts a few select beers will also be on tap. Small plates and appetizers will also be available for purchase.

Walser said they are planing to feature "Flight and a Bite;" a taster of three wines with paired small bites.

The new tasting room is set to open in mid-June.

Catch up on the day's news and look ahead to tomorrow by signing up for the Daily Local email newsletter from KXLY4. Headlines, events, and staff picks every weeknight at 8 p.m. Sign up HERE to get your news on the D.L.