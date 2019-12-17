News

'Good Vibes Summer Tour' coming to Riverfront Park in 2020

Posted: Dec 16, 2019 03:42 PM PST

Updated: Dec 16, 2019 06:17 PM PST

SPOKANE, Wash. - Reggae fans, rejoice – tickets are now on sale for the 2020 Good Vibes Summer Tour at the Pavilion!

The show will be the first concert of the 2020 season, and features Rebelution with special guests Steel Pulse, The Green, Keznamdy and DJ Mackle.

 

 

The concert is on August 27 at the Pavilion at Riverfront Park, and you can buy tickets here starting Friday.

