'Good Vibes Summer Tour' coming to Riverfront Park in 2020

SPOKANE, Wash. - Reggae fans, rejoice – tickets are now on sale for the 2020 Good Vibes Summer Tour at the Pavilion!

The show will be the first concert of the 2020 season, and features Rebelution with special guests Steel Pulse, The Green, Keznamdy and DJ Mackle.

Tickets on sale this Friday at https://t.co/YaGYVW05Gk! SPOKANE PAVILION CONCERTS PRESENTS: Good Vibes Summer Tour 2020! This is our first concert announcement for the 2020 season. Additional announcements coming soon! pic.twitter.com/jmY7ORCYT9 — Riverfront Spokane (@SpoRiverfrontPk) December 16, 2019

The concert is on August 27 at the Pavilion at Riverfront Park, and you can buy tickets here starting Friday.