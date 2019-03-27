'Gonzaga mascot' interrupts Jimmy Kimmel's monologue
LOS ANGELES, Calif. - Jimmy Kimmel will just not let it go.
The late-night talk show host is going to great lengths to prove that Gonzaga does not exist. On Tuesday, Kimmel was interrupted by a fake Spike during his monologue.
"Spike" told Kimmel he is the only one speaking truth about the so-called non-existent university. Spike said he is being held hostage in order to keep the bit up.
The fake mascot told Kimmel that he was sewed into the mascot costume 20 years ago after questioning Gonzaga's existence and outed the basketball team as lizard people controlled by illumaniti.
Kimmel is going far to prove that GU does not exist. It looks like the Zags will just have to prove him wrong.
Catch up on the day's news and look ahead to tomorrow by signing up for the Daily Local email newsletter from KXLY4. Headlines, events, and staff picks every weeknight at 8 p.m. Sign up HERE to get your news on the D.L.
LOCAL AND REGIONAL NEWS
- Two men arrested in Smelterville following lengthy K-9 search
- Wells Fargo building to be sold to Washington Trust Bank
- 'Gonzaga mascot' interrupts Jimmy Kimmel's monologue
- Esmeralda golf course prepares to open with warm weather
- Gonzaga strikes a deal to get more out of tournament success
- Kittitas community remembers fallen deputy at vigil