'[God] watched over my brother and I': EWU football player tweets about being shot downtown A local business owner's photo of the downtown Spokane shooting. EWU player responds to shooting Video

SPOKANE, Wash. - One of the two Eastern Washington University football players who was shot early Saturday in downtown Spokane said God was watching over him and his teammate that night.

Keith Moore and Dehonta Hayes, both defensive starters for the Eags, were shot near Division St. and Main Ave. just before 2:00 in the morning. Spokane Police still have not made any arrests.

Twenty one year old Moore tweeted the following message Monday:

I’m a firm believer that God works in mysterious ways! He definitely watched over my brother @IAmDhayes_ and I the other night! I just want to thank everyone for your prayers. I love you all ❤️



Go Eags!!! 🦅 — Keith Moore (@keithmoore72) July 15, 2019



Both Moore and Hayes are expected to make a full recovery.

At a media event Monday, Eastern Head Coach Aaron Best said his players are doing well and thanked the whole EWU community for supporting them through this situation.

"Dahonte and Keith, they're resting well, they're doing well, they have smiled a lot since the situation. The Eagle family has put our arms around them and they know that,” Coach Best said. “You don't wish these things upon anybody, but we're doing okay, we're doing fine. The day will go on, and it will go on with those two individuals in good hands."

Coach Best did not comment on the investigation.

Spokane police said Monday officers were going through surveillance video to figure out what led to the players being shot.

Meanwhile, downtown bar owners told 4 News Now they're working with police to make sure there is enough security around the area, especially on busy weekend nights.