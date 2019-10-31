'Ghostologist' Chet Caskey telling spooky stories at Auntie's Bookstore

Spokane Parks and Recreation

SPOKANE, Wash. - Self-proclaimed ‘ghostologist' and Spokane's resident ghost storyteller will be telling spooky stories at Auntie's Bookstore on Halloween.

Chet Caskey is a historian and former lawyer. He spent most of his life in New Orleans, but moved to Spokane after 40 years of teaching. In his retirement, he has spent time archiving for local cemeteries and writing stories of Spokane's haunted past.

Caskey is the author of "Haunted Hillyard," "Spooky Spokane" and "Haunted Spokane." When he's not writing and researching, he also leads adventure-seekers on ghost tours around the city.

All month long, Caskey has been telling ghost stories in Riverfront Park and the haunted tales continue Thursday. The thrilling fun begins at 7 p.m.

