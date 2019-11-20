'Game of Thrones' actor filming new movie in Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash - You may see a movie crew around Spokane for the next few weeks.

Local production company North by Northwest is helping shoot a movie called “All Those Small Things.”

The film, written by Spokane-based screenwriter and director Andrew Hyatt, follows a British game show host who loses a close friend.

The host, played by Game of Thrones actor James Faulkner, begins to take a look at his own life and mortality. But first, he gets a letter from an American fan, so he heads to the backwoods of the Pacific Northwest in search of a deeper meaning for his life.

The movie crew will be shooting the film around Spokane through December 2. There is no word yet on when it will be released.