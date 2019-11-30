'From Here' offers unique shopping experience on Small Business Saturday

SPOKANE, Wash - For every dollar you spend at a small business on Saturday, 67 cents of that will go back into the community.

That holiday shopping usually calls for clothes, shoes, electronics, but how about art?

'From Here' sells art and products made by artists from Spokane and Coeur d'Alene.

"The artists were actually asking, 'we'd like something a little more permanent than just one day festivals or one day pop-ups, we would like a store front'," Kimber Follevaag, a sales specialist said.

So, on Saturday they'll showcase some of that work live.

They'll have live artists in their storefront window all day long, one of which will be making custom leather belts.

Along with that live art, the artists will have some holiday products ready to sell.

